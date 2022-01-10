 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $274,900

Great brick home in fantastic neighborhood. Neighbors are not on top of you. Four bedrooms and three baths. Basement partially finished with 4th sleeping room and 3rd bathroom. Highlight is bar in the basement for entertaining. There is an additional 30 X 34 garage detached and a 2 car garage attached. Above ground pool tops of the back yard. You are close to everything yet it's still a private and quiet neighborhood. Home has been freshly painted and is immaculate. Plenty of room in walk up basement to add on or for storage. 24 hours notice and pre-approved buyers only.

