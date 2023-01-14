3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $274,900

Ready for move in TODAY! This new ranch with partial brick front offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car oversized garage and covered front porch. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Electric fireplace with chase and mantle. 100% waterproof laminate flooring throughout. 5" base trim. Tilt-in windows. Kitchen features white painted maple cabinets with quartz countertops, crown mold, all four stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash, garbage disposal and pantry. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Main floor laundry. Composite deck with black aluminum balusters walks down to patio & back yard. Full walkout basement has a rough-in for future bathroom. Builder provides a Maverick 10-2-1 warranty upon successful closing. Terre du Lac is a private lake community just an hour south of St. Louis. 16 lakes, fishing, boating, swimming, golf, country club.