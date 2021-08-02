Immaculate, move in ready, 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sitting on 10 acres with attached garage and large detached metal building. The new owners have made so many improvements during their ownership you have to see to believe. Updates include flooring, painting, some new appliances, bringing the pool back to life and the sweat that went into the landscaping WOW! The living room with large wood burning fireplace is perfect for cold winter evenings. The kitchen is beautiful and makes meal preparation a pleasure not a chore. Dine in the adjoining eating area or on the deck where you may take in the scenery along with views of wildlife. A very large master bedroom with adjoining bath perfect to start and end your day. The lower level has lots of additional living space with family room, recreation room, bath and storage. So much to enjoy on this property, wet weather creek, hunting, swimming an much more! Call today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $289,000
