3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $310,000

Great home on Lac Renee, 3 Bedrooms 3 Bath with possible 4th bedroom in lower level. So much space in the home. Main floor offers an open floor plan with great views of the Lake from the french doors leading out to the deck. Master bedrooms offers cathedral ceiling, views of the lake, walk in closet and master bathroom. There is another full bathroom and two more large bedrooms on the main level. Lower level is a walkout to a nice patio area that would be great to enjoy those summer days on. Lower level features a family room area, an open area for game room or even a kitchenette or bar area and a full bathroom. There is also another room in lower level that you could turn into another bedroom if you wanted. Home also features a large yard with a nice dock on the water to swim and collect some sun. You will love this spacious home.