Don't hesitate to call - the near perfect condition and great location of this home is very rare in today's market. Enjoy peace and quiet on a park like setting. Step into the entry and you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors entering into the main living space, which includes a wood burning fireplace. Throughout the home you will find many updates. Bathrooms have been updated, kitchen includes quartz countertops and porcelain tile floor, newer furnace, water heater and roof! There is plenty of room with oversized bedrooms, including master en-suite and an oversized garage. Step out onto the large maintenance free composite deck and you will find the manicured lawn and landscaping just as neat as the inside of this home. The 12x16 shed with a 10x16 lean to is perfect for a hobby workshop. The full walk out basement with tuck under garage expand your possibilities. You will find it difficult to find another home that compares to this one. Call today for your personal showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $329,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Human remains found on private property in northern Washington County on Saturday have been identified as Norvel Robert “Bobby” Nelson III, ac…
Authorities are conducting an investigation after human remains were found in Washington County on Saturday.
The jury trial has been scheduled for one of the two men charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence after the body of Mi…
An area woman faces felony child abuse charges this week after a teenager reported multiple instances of alleged abuse reportedly taking place…
The man who managed the city of Farmington through a pivotal period of growth died suddenly of natural causes on Monday morning. Roger Hoehn, …
Corrections officers at the Potosi Correctional Center handled a situation that reportedly occurred at the facility on Saturday.
A Fredericktown man received minor injuries in an accident on US 67 in Madison County Monday evening, according to a Missouri State Highway Pa…
Area officers were involved in a high-speed pursuit of a motorcyclist in St. Francois County on Friday that began in Iron Mountain Lake and en…
The town of Leadwood has another new police chief. Emily Portell was promoted from sergeant status last Wednesday when she was sworn in by Cit…
Area firefighters battled a fire at a vacant house in Park Hills early Wednesday morning.