Don't hesitate to call - the near perfect condition and great location of this home is very rare in today's market. Enjoy peace and quiet on a park like setting. Step into the entry and you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors entering into the main living space, which includes a wood burning fireplace. Throughout the home you will find many updates. Bathrooms have been updated, kitchen includes quartz countertops and porcelain tile floor, newer furnace, water heater and roof! There is plenty of room with oversized bedrooms, including master en-suite and an oversized garage. Step out onto the large maintenance free composite deck and you will find the manicured lawn and landscaping just as neat as the inside of this home. The 12x16 shed with a 10x16 lean to is perfect for a hobby workshop. The full walk out basement with tuck under garage expand your possibilities. You will find it difficult to find another home that compares to this one. Call today for your personal showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $349,900
