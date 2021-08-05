 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $35,000

Looking for a rental? Here is a 3 Bedroom home with unfinished basement in North County School District. Deck, newer roof & newer water heater. 3rd bedroom could be used as a nice BIG family room! Call for appointment.

