 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $360,000

Spectacular New Construction Home!! Are you looking for unique in your new home? Well here it is!! Check this 3 bedroom 3 full bath home with all its charm and over 1600 sq of living space. You will love the open floor plan in main living area with custom cabinets, solid surface counter tops, and separate dining area. Take a look at the barrel tongue and groove wood ceiling, the split bedrooms with master suite, the hall bench right off the garage, and the main laundry room. This home also features 400 sq ft of deck that is set up for your Outdoor Kitchen with all hookups ready to go, oversize garage, walkout basement with full bath, saferoom, and plenty of room for 3 more bedrooms, home could be a 6 bedroom home. large Patio on lower level. You need to see to understand all this home has to offer.... Located in the Lake Community of Terre Du lac with 16 lakes, 2 golf course and much more, just an hours drive from St. Louis

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News