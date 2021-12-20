3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $439,000

This is a rare find. This home sits on 40 acres of land minutes from Highway 67, Desloge & Bonne Terre. Three bedroom two bath brick/siding ranch home. New roof, siding & windows in 2012. New carpet 2020. Two car attached, two car detached garage. Full walkout basement. Screened in porch. Asphalt drive. Big barn, small shed/chicken coop & two smaller outbuildings. Pond and small creek. Newer fencing and livestock ready. Small food plot section. Must see beautifully groomed, country setting property.