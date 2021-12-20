This is a rare find. This home sits on 40 acres of land minutes from Highway 67, Desloge & Bonne Terre. Three bedroom two bath brick/siding ranch home. New roof, siding & windows in 2012. New carpet 2020. Two car attached, two car detached garage. Full walkout basement. Screened in porch. Asphalt drive. Big barn, small shed/chicken coop & two smaller outbuildings. Pond and small creek. Newer fencing and livestock ready. Small food plot section. Must see beautifully groomed, country setting property.
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly leading area police on a high-speed pursuit through Desloge and parts of Park Hills on T…
A fire in Desloge claimed a man's life in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Two people have been injured in separate pedestrian accidents in Park Hills and Farmington.
ST. LOUIS — Electric utility Ameren Corp. will shutter its Rush Island power plant in Jefferson County to comply with a court order that would…
The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department's 29th annual Shop With a Cop event wrapped up its first day Tuesday at Desloge Walmart in what i…
Bonne Terre City Council members who gathered for the monthly meeting were introduced Monday night to the new parks director and building insp…
North County High School senior Nolan Reed signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play Division I football and continue his educat…
Because it's simply impossible to cover all the significant events that took place in St. Francois County between the years of 1861 and 1939, …
Arguably one of the most unique businesses in the Parkland area, The Magic Shop recently opened in its new location in downtown Park Hills.
Usually, it’s the cheerleaders sending up the biggest cheer, but this past week, North County School District’s Raider fans were thunderously …