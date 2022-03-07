 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $49,000

Welcome all investors and first time home buyers with a big vision! Wonderful 3 bed/2 bath ranch with a detached garage/workshop! This home boasts a fun and inviting open floor concept throughout all common areas and includes a main floor laundry as well! The carpeted living room features wood burning f/p and vaulted ceiling. Moving into the sequestered master suite, you will find a full bath with separate tub and double sinks! The detached garage offers plenty of opportunity for a handyman or car enthusiast alike. It sits on concrete flooring and contains plenty of space for storage as well. The property sits on a corner lot with tons of front yard space and car access to both streets. Home is being sold As-Is. Don't miss out on a great opportunity to make this place your own!

