Here is your chance to own a great home & your business! Use to be Kernan Autobody & now it can be yours! There is a beautiful home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, vary large family room, Kitchen with breakfast bar & dining/breakfast room, walk-in closet cedar lined, covered front porch, 25x12 covered deck, & 12x12 deck. Lets talk shop This building has it all! from the office entrance to the working bay that will fit 14 cars+, the paint booth, 2 bathrooms one with shower, there is a car lift already there, the detail room & don't forget the fenced in bullpen area. The shop has its own heating, vac systems stations, and much more. There are some things in the shop that are negotiable. This place has 3 septic systems. You could turn this place into anything your mind can think of (barn home, new business with plenty of parking area and much more). There is also 24x32 detached garage. All of this is located all on 8.5 acres of land that looks like a park.
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $495,000
