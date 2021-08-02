 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $84,900

Investment potential!! Very large home in Bonne Terre, that was renovated in 2012..but could use some love again now. It wouldn't take much to bring this home back to a very nice condition. Sits on a corner lot, and has a small shed in the back that matches the home. 3 beds, 2 baths, tall ceilings.

