Welcome to 20 C Street! You are sure to feel at home when you walk through the door of this charmer with updates galore! The sizable living room will be perfect for movie nights or relaxing after a long day. Since the kitchen is the heart of the home, this one will not disappoint with beautiful cabinets, sleek black appliances, and beautiful flooring. Its open concept to the dining room is accented with stately woodwork and plenty of counter space! The main floor rounds out with a full bathroom and laundry room. Everyone needs a big closet, right?! You will love the master bedroom on the upper floor with a large, walk-in closet. Additionally, upstairs there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Covered parking is yours with an oversized carport on a concrete pad along with a shed for storage of yard tools, etc. All of this is could be yours and your new home is just minutes away from shopping, dining, and EASY highway access to anything else you might need! Don't delay! Call!
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $89,900
