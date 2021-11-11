3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $94,900

 Skip to main content
Freshly redone large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful Lake Timberline Lake Community! Freshly updated kitchen and both bathrooms! New flooring and paint throughout as well as a New Water Heater! Home sits on a spacious lot of over an acre with a detached garage perfect for storing your boat, truck, workshop or whatever else you would like! Large walkout basement is waiting for your finishing touches! Enjoy access to any of the lakes in the community which offer great fishing, boating and swimming opportunities. Perfect location for a weekend getaway or a permanent residence in a more private setting. Home is located near the back of the community, however showings must enter through the front entrance at 2305 Timberline. Access to the much closer rear entrance can be granted through the Neighborhood Association after possession.

