This custom home features 3 bed 3.5 bath on 15 acres. As you enter the home you are welcomed by a spectacular foyer and staircase. Upon entry is a lavish living room which leads into the custom kitchen with luxurious vinyl flooring and features 2 pantries. Large Main floor master suite with double vanity sink, steam shower, claw foot soaker tub, and cedar lined his/hers walk-in closets. Main floor laundry with lots of storage space. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with large walk-in closets, large sitting room, and bonus room behind the second bedroom. Downstairs is large recreational room with partial kitchen in which could easily be converted to an in-law suite. House comes with a whole house generator. Outside is a 12x12 greenhouse, 21' saltwater above ground pool, and outdoor shooting range for the gun lover. There are 2 large outbuildings of 6800sqft with nice office space with fiber optics, kitchen/breakroom, half bath. Both outbuildings have radiant heat flooring.
3 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $999,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bonne Terre police officer was killed and another officer was injured early Thursday morning outside Motel 6 – formerly Bonneville Motel – i…
A 39-year-old Park Hills man was treated at Parkland Health Center for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Bonehole River Ac…
An area man was sentenced this week in Washington County after entering an Alford plea to manslaughter in connection with the 2018 death of hi…
While installing an HVAC unit, Farmington School District maintenance staff overturned a bucket truck resulting in injuries Wednesday afternoon.
The Farmington Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting incident that occurred Wednesday.
Lane Burns, the Bonne Terre police officer shot and killed while on duty early Thursday morning, is transferred from the St. Francois County M…
An area man has been charged with allegedly molesting a child at his Park Hills home.
An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 8 in Washington County Thursday morning.
Two area men face burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Farmington house and hiding from police inside a crawl space.
If there was a primary theme of the Bonne Terre City Council meeting on Monday night, it was to honor law enforcement officers and ask residen…