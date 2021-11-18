3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $14,500

This private, elevated and wooded lot in Cadet is a must see if you're looking for a private and quiet place to rest your head! Situated on 3 acres along a shaded private drive, the existing mobile home of over 1,200 square. An existing septic and well are on site, with the ability to update the current home or bring a new one of your liking! All offers to be made through www.propoffers.com.