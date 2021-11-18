This private, elevated and wooded lot in Cadet is a must see if you're looking for a private and quiet place to rest your head! Situated on 3 acres along a shaded private drive, the existing mobile home of over 1,200 square. An existing septic and well are on site, with the ability to update the current home or bring a new one of your liking! All offers to be made through www.propoffers.com.
3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $14,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.0 magnitude earthquake near Williamsville at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday. It was initially reported as a 3.7 m…
A Park Hills man and a child were injured in a crash on US 67 Sunday night.
A community is heartbroken at the loss of Ike the Panhandling Hound after reports of an alleged hit-and-run on Monday.
An international screen printing company headquartered in Bourbon is moving their latest operations into the former Monterey Mushrooms factory…
A tractor trailer carrying a load of groceries eastbound on Highway 32 east of Farmington ran off the roadway and overturned Tuesday at about …
The former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center will soon be getting a new life as a central institution for those suffering from homelessness…
Firefighters responded to a house fire outside of Desloge on Monday afternoon.
BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) — Two men were charged with first-degree murder Wednesday after human remains found at a southwest Missouri home were identi…
A combination of graduation, offseason injuries and outgoing transfers could result in a serious power shift among boys basketball teams in th…
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Brian Jones took over the North County football program in 2017, hoping to restore prominence where he once played and deep p…