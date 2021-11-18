 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $14,500

3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $14,500

This private, elevated and wooded lot in Cadet is a must see if you're looking for a private and quiet place to rest your head! Situated on 3 acres along a shaded private drive, the existing mobile home of over 1,200 square. An existing septic and well are on site, with the ability to update the current home or bring a new one of your liking! All offers to be made through www.propoffers.com.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News