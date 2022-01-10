Total rehab! All new Custom Cabinets, butcher block counter tops, new back splash, center island with breakfast bar can accommodate 3 bar stools. Soft close hardware on all the cabinets. Trash can built in to island cabinet. Custom made glass pantry door. New vinyl flooring with new base trim. New light over breakfast bar and one over kitchen sink. The whole house has been painted. Bedrooms have new laminate flooring, new ceiling fans, new base trim, and new door hardware. Bathroom has a new sink cabinet, mirror, toilet, shower head, laminate flooring and new base trim, new light with exhaust. All of the electrical outlets and switches have been updated as well as a brand new 100 Amp electrical service box. The house also has an attic fan. The back bedroom has a hook up for a washer/dryer. The basement is ready for all your special touches. New electric furnace installed and hot water heater was updated a year ago. Basement also has a storm shelter /safe room with walkout.
3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $184,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Farmington mother-in-law entreated TV talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw to mediate a disagreement with her son and daughter-in-law in an episod…
A family was found deceased in their home in Iron County Tuesday morning.
An area man was arraigned this week on charges including murder relating to a reported homicide in Washington County last week.
Due to public demand, St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher announced Tuesday that the county is looking at doing some re…
A 62-bed shelter has opened its doors on the grounds of the former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in Farmington to help meet a growing n…
An area man faces charges of kidnapping and fleeing a traffic stop related to an alleged multi-county pursuit on Christmas Eve.
School closings for Friday
With one last spaghetti dinner last Thursday, Debbie Thomas of Bonne Terre closed the door of her daycare in Park Hills, Debbie’s Tiny Tots on…
St. Francois County is in the spotlight all over the globe after recent criticism on Reddit led to officials announcing this week that they wi…
Neysa Lynn Davis was the girl who always had a smile on her face. She never met a stranger but instead made a new friend. She was kind, compas…