3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $184,900

Total rehab! All new Custom Cabinets, butcher block counter tops, new back splash, center island with breakfast bar can accommodate 3 bar stools. Soft close hardware on all the cabinets. Trash can built in to island cabinet. Custom made glass pantry door. New vinyl flooring with new base trim. New light over breakfast bar and one over kitchen sink. The whole house has been painted. Bedrooms have new laminate flooring, new ceiling fans, new base trim, and new door hardware. Bathroom has a new sink cabinet, mirror, toilet, shower head, laminate flooring and new base trim, new light with exhaust. All of the electrical outlets and switches have been updated as well as a brand new 100 Amp electrical service box. The house also has an attic fan. The back bedroom has a hook up for a washer/dryer. The basement is ready for all your special touches. New electric furnace installed and hot water heater was updated a year ago. Basement also has a storm shelter /safe room with walkout.

