Newly updated! Seller just installed a new septic system, HVAC, and sliding glass doors. New paint and carpet throughout! If you're looking for a home with a large piece of property look no farther. This home features a 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home with wood porch off of the kitchen and a larger wood deck off the living room area connecting to a covered porch along the side of the home. The front driveway has a gate that can be locked for privacy and a large flat open yard in the front with 26 acres of wooded property with a small creek running through it. So much you can do with this place. Kitchen and living room area has nice cathedral ceiling with recessed lighting. 12x10 storage shed gives you extra outdoor storage, clean partial basement for more storage. If you're looking for a place to get away this is it.
3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $220,000
