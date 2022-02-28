 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $225,000

PICTURES coming Friday! Looking for a place to call home and escape it all? Want acres and acres of unrestricted land, with a nice mix of open and woods? This 3 bed 2 bath house with recent updates on 23 acres is waiting for you!. The manufactured home has a brand new roof and gutters, also new carpet and appliances inside. The HVAC is also new. 1999 Model home on a full foundation. Nice layout inside and a massive deck all across the back. Check out those views! The land lays really nice, with about 1/3 open and gently rolling. The other 2/3 is wooded, some logging has been done. Seller just had a new driveway put in with fresh gravel. You could develop this, add more homes or a barn, put in a lake or deerstand. Don't sleep on this opportunity to own a lot of acreage and your own home. Home has been Affixed to this acreage and is now fully converted to Real Estate (not personal property).

