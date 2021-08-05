3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $229,900

BEAUTIFUL 3 bed 2 bath home located just a short drive from Potosi. Home features an open concept living room/dining room/kitchen area. This area has beautiful wood flooring. The big master bedroom has carpet and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a big tub and separate walk-in shower. You can walk in from the garage into the laundry room. The front steps, sidewalk, front porch and the back patio all have awesome stamped concrete. This home has a partial unfinished walk out basement and plumbed for a 3 bath. This home is a must see !