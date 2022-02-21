Beautiful Property! Over 2,100 sq. ft. home on 35+/- Acres that backs up to Washington State Park just minutes from Hwy 21. This home has an open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in kitchen, dining area, huge great room/rec room/office space, laundry room, & walk-in pantry. The split-bedroom floor plan features a large master bedroom & master bath w/two separate vanities, corner tub, and walk-in shower. Newer steel roof (2020), kitchen appliances, refrigerator, washer, & dryer included. The plastic in kitchen was put up because Sellers only use half of house. It will be taken down once sold. Wall in dining room is put up with screws and can be taken down as well. Large slab poured for possible shop or barn. House is being sold in As-is condition, but Seller will consider a floor allowance with right offer. Don't miss this opportunity to have your own beautiful property with plenty of wildlife & possibilities!!
3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $239,900
