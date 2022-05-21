 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $359,750

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has vaulted ceilings in the living, dining and kitchen. The custom kitchen has custom cabinetry and a breakfast bar and includes all stainless steel appliances. The master suite has a wonderful master bathroom with a double sink, large jetted tub and custom tile shower. The partially finished lower level has so much potential ready for your final touches. The basement walks out to 5+/- acres. Two car attached garage. You've got to see this one to appreciate all it has to offer! Located just a few minutes from town. Call today to set up your private showing today!

