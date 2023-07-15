Newly built in 2021, this stunning home boast 50 acres of beautiful, private land. The home features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The 36X40 detached garage (built in 2022) is perfect for extra storage or as a workshop. Enjoy the peaceful surroundings and the beautiful views from your own porch. This is the perfect place to call home for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.