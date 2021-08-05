5.5 pristine partially treed country acres to build on and, a tidy modular to live in while you build! Here's an opportunity to purchase acreage and live there while you build. This 2000 model, 3 bedroom, 2 full-bath modular home with well and septic provides all the necessities one would need while building. There's even a cute log cabin out-building you could renovate into perhaps an office or studio. Fully fenced and gravel landscaped pads and driveway provide low maintenance access and outdoor living space. Bring your imagination and build your dream home and create your own slice of country heaven! Run, don't walk to this rare opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $75,000
