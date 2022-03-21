3 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $99,900

Appraised over asking and FHA approved! A home with land AND a garage is very rare in these parts, so you better hurry! With 3 acres, there is lots of room in the front and back yard for friend and family events. The front yard is partially fenced in with a doggie door at the front of the house. New flooring has been installed in the hallway and kitchen. Additional perks: metal roof, upgraded faucets, wrap around driveway, ac line was recently replaced and the bladder tank to the well. Make sure you check out the oversized, insulated garage with a side entrance, concrete floors, separate electrical, work station, plenty of lighting and lots of extra outlets! This home is all electric and comes with vaulted ceilings, a split bedroom floor plan and a 15x12 master suite. Wait until you see that walk-in closet! Relax on the covered front porch or out back where the yard backs up to the woods for even more privacy. The circle driveway makes for easy parking when your guest arrive! Act fast!