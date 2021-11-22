Wait until you see this gorgeous and adorable home! Walk up that new porch and enter to beautiful updates! Pinterest DIYers don't have anything on this home! Nice sized living room, large master bedroom, second bedroom with shiplap wall and beautiful barn door! Main floor laundry behind another great sliding barn door, 3rd bedroom is off the kitchen and could also make for a great home office! Full tub/shower bathroom has creative use of space with linen cubbies. Large kitchen has lots of cabinet space, butcher block counter tops - a cooks dream! A great back deck that is covered overlooks your huge yard! This home has multiple lots that go with it to make for a ton of space! The basement access from the covered back deck- you will find a ton of storage space here and a new sump pit and pump have been added. You will fall in love - come make this one yours!
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $129,900
