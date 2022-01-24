Do you love the idea of living a stone's throw away from fishing, swimming, kayaking, or boating out on the open water? Then you'll love this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home tucked away in the private Valle Lake subdivision! Enjoy the best of the country life in this quiet, private getaway while only being 15 minutes away from Festus, Desoto, & Bonne Terre if you need anything town has to offer. This beauty boasts a large living area and open floor plan that is great for entertaining family and friends. Fabulous bonus room makes an ideal formal dining room, family room, den, or bedroom #4! Check out the beautiful custom slate flooring thoughout. Many updates including a newer roof & metal utility shed. The large double lot and fenced back yard provide ample room for leisure activities. If swimming in the lake isn't your thing, the large above ground pool and deck area offer a more controlled environment for your summer fun. Don't wait to start making memories in this private oasis.
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An inmate previously housed at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre was sentenced in St. Francois …
An area man serving life without parole for the 2017 murder of a Reynolds County couple died this week, according to the Missouri Department o…
The Farmington Police Department arrested a suspect Friday evening on multiple charges including felony drug possession after an altercation w…
Two area residents pleaded guilty last month after reportedly borrowing a vehicle and selling it without permission, then reporting it stolen …
Drivers on Nelson Street near Liberty Street might have found the road a bit icy Friday morning, the remnants of a residential fire that broke…
After 36 years of working for St. Francois County Ambulance District, Paramedic Jim Easter radioed dispatch he was going “off-duty forever.”
An area woman was injured in a vehicle accident in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning.
Early Dismissals
After four years of hard work, the funding is in place, the contractors were lined up and the ground was officially broken, Dec. 20, for the a…
A one-story home on Martin Avenue in Farmington was heavily damaged by a fire early Wednesday afternoon.