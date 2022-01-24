3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $129,900

Do you love the idea of living a stone's throw away from fishing, swimming, kayaking, or boating out on the open water? Then you'll love this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home tucked away in the private Valle Lake subdivision! Enjoy the best of the country life in this quiet, private getaway while only being 15 minutes away from Festus, Desoto, & Bonne Terre if you need anything town has to offer. This beauty boasts a large living area and open floor plan that is great for entertaining family and friends. Fabulous bonus room makes an ideal formal dining room, family room, den, or bedroom #4! Check out the beautiful custom slate flooring thoughout. Many updates including a newer roof & metal utility shed. The large double lot and fenced back yard provide ample room for leisure activities. If swimming in the lake isn't your thing, the large above ground pool and deck area offer a more controlled environment for your summer fun. Don't wait to start making memories in this private oasis.