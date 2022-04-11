 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $130,000

This is an absolutely amazing opportunity to invest in commercial residential property that's already generating income. Four existing buildings reside on the property, two of which are rented. There's a third mobile home on the property ready to be hooked up to utilities. The sale will include the adjoining lot with a vacant storefront for a potential rental opportunity. A billboard is on the property with a current lease in place that generates passive income. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! Inquire TODAY!

