3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $132,000

Beautifully updated! 3br, 2 bath. Brand new flooring & paint throughout. In the heart of De Soto, this charming home has a great outside space with a gazebo. More room upstairs than most apartments and a finished lower level as well with storage space and is turn key, a great value in this hot market and ready for you to call your own. Recent Updates: Flooring, Plumbing, electrical, sewer drain work, many fixtures and doors.

