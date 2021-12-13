3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $135,000

Beautiful 100 year old home that has been recently remodeled inside. Covered front porch, two balcony's and back deck. Victorian Charm has been preserved, as you enter front entry, you will see original staircase, and fireplace in the living room. Truly a rare find. Updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and island kitchen. Large dining room with Bay window open floor plan to living room. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms, with one having private balcony and full bath. Upgrades include: duct work, furnace, hot water heater, electric, new paint, flooring and carpet, kitchen cabinets, and counter tops, storm doors and new panel doors, plumbing and remodeled bathrooms in 2016. Great location near shopping, schools, and churches. Give your Dreams A New Address ~ 221 West Miller