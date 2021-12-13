3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $139,000

Whether you're a first time home buyer or just looking for a cozy new place to call home, this one is for you!! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home features a master suite (approx 500 sq ft), including a huge walk-in closet AND an additional living room! Not only is it perfectly placed just outside De Soto city limits, it is nestled nicely on a dead end street for you to enjoy some privacy! To top it all off, it is located very close to Walther Park (walking or biking distance) for all of your outside needs! Don't miss out on this great HOME!