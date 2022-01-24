Quaint ranch home 3 bedroom 1 bath home with 2 car detached garage in the heart of the City of Desoto with covered front porch, rear patio. and deck-full basement. Sold as is-seller to do no repairs or inspections.
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $144,900
