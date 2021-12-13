 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $149,900

  Updated
Cute 3 bed, 1 bath home. Open floor plan. Kitchen/dining room open up into the living room. 16 x 16 deck off the back of the house. Partially finished walk-out basement with additional room/living space. Rear entry/basement garage. Metal roof installed 5 years ago. Newer A/C. New carpet.

