CUTE RANCH has so much to offer with many possibilities! Lot's of space & perfect for the handyman to give this home it's full potential. Nice size covered front porch to enjoy the country fresh air. Bonus room can be 4th bedroom, or office. Possible 5th BR in the full, partially finished walk out basement with full bath. Living room has brand new picture window. New dishwasher & garbage disposal. Laundry room on MAIN LEVEL. Materials & supplies already there - all in original boxes, majority of work is done. Tandem parking in front & more parking area at back of home. 2-car attached garage w/wood burning chimney to allow for shop work throughout the year. Nice level backyard & close to all the amenities Valle Lake has to offer - fishing, boating, swimming, jet ski, & community hall. Roof, HVAC, gutter guards all new in 2017. Water heater in 2016. All new dual pane/tilt in windows too! 2 ways to access property, Hwy. V OR Valle Lake Subdivision. SELLING AS-IS & Seller to do NO REPAIRS!
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $159,999
