3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $167,500

Back on the market, not fault of the seller!!!! Spotless and totally updated! This home in town is waiting for a new owner to pack their things in and enjoy! The home has new drywall, flooring, fixtures, ceiling fans, paint, bathrooms, cabinets, carpeted window seats, kitchen island, plumbing, and electric service. The following have been installed over the past 5 years, and have never been used by home owners (the home has been vacant during the rehab): water heater, HVAC units (separate) unit for the upper level), and double hung vinyl windows. The upstairs bedrooms and bathroom have vaulted ceilings. The EPA installed sod 3 years ago. The large back yard is perfect for outdoor family fun and extra parking. The laundry is on the main floor.