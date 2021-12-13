 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $169,900

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath, brick Ranch home with an attached two car garage! Large deck overlooking fenced backyard that backs to woods. Extra wide gravel driveway Perfect starter home! Easy access to Hwy 67! Located in the De Soto School District.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parade lights up Bonne Terre

Parade lights up Bonne Terre

The smiles abounded although the weather was chilly for Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual Christmas Parade, winding through the st…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News