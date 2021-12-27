3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $169,900

Charming home in historic downtown De Soto! Step into this completely renovated and open floor plan featuring a large living-dining room and an open stairway to the second floor. The kitchen has bright white cabinets, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, and a large center island offering plenty of workspace! There is also a bay window nook that's perfect for a cafe table and your morning coffee! From the kitchen, you can access the large backyard and patio - this home offers great entertaining space inside and out. There is a large bedroom on the main level with a tranquil bathroom and 2 bedrooms on the second floor with another full bath - you can choose which you would like as a master suite! There are many architectural features, can lighting throughout, and a half bath on the first floor - so much to offer! Unfinished basement for storage -- schedule your showing today!