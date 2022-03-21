Waterfront property! 1800 sqft 3 Bed 2 Bath home located on a very quiet 27 acre community lake. The home in on a cul de sac with a awesome back yard and your own dock. Open floor plan with a big living room, breakfast room and huge kitchen! Laundry room is off the kitchen with the back door leading to the large deck overlooking the lake. Big master bedroom with a huge walk in closet, full double sink bathroom with tub and shower. Two more large bedrooms on the opposite side of the home with large Closets. Rare opportunity too buy a waterfront property under $200k!
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $179,900
