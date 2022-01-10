3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $179,999

Looking for a spacious ranch on a beautiful piece of land? Look no further! This 3 bed 1 full bath & 2.5 bath home has a great open floorplan the moment you walk in the front door. Kitchen incl large breakfast bar w/ tons of counter space & all appliances stay including fridge! Large living room/ dining room combo in surrounded by the gas fireplace & sunroom perfect for any season, did I mention the home has central vac! Home features a large 3 car garage w/ a huge driveway for large family gatherings. Master bedroom includes a half bath w/ walk in closet & private access to your park like back yard! Lower Level is partially finished with rec room, bonus room, storage room and bedroom with its own half bath, just waiting for flooring and your finishing touches! Seller is offering a 1 year Home Warranty as peace of mind home to be sold ASIS, roof is 1 year old, Newer HVAC, new well pump & septic to be replaced at closing. Schedule your showing today and start 2022 off with a new home!