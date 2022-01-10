 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $179,999

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $179,999

Looking for a spacious ranch on a beautiful piece of land? Look no further! This 3 bed 1 full bath & 2.5 bath home has a great open floorplan the moment you walk in the front door. Kitchen incl large breakfast bar w/ tons of counter space & all appliances stay including fridge! Large living room/ dining room combo in surrounded by the gas fireplace & sunroom perfect for any season, did I mention the home has central vac! Home features a large 3 car garage w/ a huge driveway for large family gatherings. Master bedroom includes a half bath w/ walk in closet & private access to your park like back yard! Lower Level is partially finished with rec room, bonus room, storage room and bedroom with its own half bath, just waiting for flooring and your finishing touches! Seller is offering a 1 year Home Warranty as peace of mind home to be sold ASIS, roof is 1 year old, Newer HVAC, new well pump & septic to be replaced at closing. Schedule your showing today and start 2022 off with a new home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SFC seal becomes global topic

SFC seal becomes global topic

St. Francois County is in the spotlight all over the globe after recent criticism on Reddit led to officials announcing this week that they wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News