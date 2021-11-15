3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $189,000

Loaded w/ potential, this 3bd/3ba Summer Set home is just awaiting a weekend's worth of work, some sweat equity & a minimal amount of money to be restored to its original beauty! Positioned nearly in the middle of the community, enjoy quick & easy access to both Winter Haven & Summer Set Lakes. You'll love the quite & serene property surrounded by trees w/ virtually no development past the home. The raised ranch includes an oversized 2 car garage, partially finished lower level w/ family room, full bathrm and plenty of space for either storage or expanding the finished space. The main level features an open concept with vaulted ceilings, bay windows, a comfortably sized dining rm w/ access to the back yard deck, and a large kitchen w/ the full gamut of appliances, pantry & custom cabinetry w/ crown molding. Rounding out the main level is the master bedrm suite w/ bay window & full bath (tub & separate shower), a hall bath and 2 secondary bedrooms. Home to be SOLD AS-IS.