Hurry- this one will go quickly! Welcome to Highland Meadows- this manufactured home has over 2000 square foot of living space-wowza! Enter to large living room with wood burning fireplace- separate dining room, large kitchen-new sink, faucet and dishwasher- off the kitchen is large laundry room and HVAC. Divided floor plan has master suite with large bedroom and large bathroom to one side of the home- walk in closet -jetted tub with separate shower-- the other side of floor plan has hallway full bathroom and bedrooms 2 and 3 - wait until you see the size of these rooms! Lower level is complete unfinished basement ready with walk out to back yard- come and customize how you need for you and your family! Now outside you have over 4.35 acres and a large detached shop/ garage- wait until you see how much space! Home is sold AS IS- seller will do no repairs and or replacements- come make this one your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $199,000
