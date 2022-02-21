 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $209,900

Here is a great opportunity for someone looking to go pretty much off the grid! Lovely and rehabbed manufactured home with almost 2000 square feet, updated kitchen and baths, brand new carpet (like 2 days old!), new metal roof in 2018, new energy efficient windows throughout in 2018, new carpeting throughout in 2/22, and so much more! This home has a massive family room with a corner wood burning fireplace to enjoy on those chilly Missouri nights, and lots of light through the plentiful windows. The kitchen is dreamy for the chef or for many to cook together, there is plenty of room and it is set up so, so well! Large dining area will easily accomodate a massive table. The Owners Suite is sumptuous, and the ensuite is luxe - Separate Tub & a shower, makeup vanity, double sinks, large linen closet. Even the laundry/mud room is top of the line here with tons of cabinets and folding counter. All this on 5.28 acres. Welcome HOME! Here, you could easily go off the grid!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From Farmington to Hollywood

From Farmington to Hollywood

One of the most unusual biographies you’ll ever read on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) belongs to a man many of our readers may know well …

DOC loses on harassment claim

DOC loses on harassment claim

A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News