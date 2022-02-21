3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $209,900

Here is a great opportunity for someone looking to go pretty much off the grid! Lovely and rehabbed manufactured home with almost 2000 square feet, updated kitchen and baths, brand new carpet (like 2 days old!), new metal roof in 2018, new energy efficient windows throughout in 2018, new carpeting throughout in 2/22, and so much more! This home has a massive family room with a corner wood burning fireplace to enjoy on those chilly Missouri nights, and lots of light through the plentiful windows. The kitchen is dreamy for the chef or for many to cook together, there is plenty of room and it is set up so, so well! Large dining area will easily accomodate a massive table. The Owners Suite is sumptuous, and the ensuite is luxe - Separate Tub & a shower, makeup vanity, double sinks, large linen closet. Even the laundry/mud room is top of the line here with tons of cabinets and folding counter. All this on 5.28 acres. Welcome HOME! Here, you could easily go off the grid!