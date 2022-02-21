Looking for THE perfect private getaway? Over 12 Acres +/- of privacy -unrestricted- with a beautiful Cabin, 60x40 Pole barn, outbuilding w/water & electric, 4 stall Machine Shed AND a wet weather creek! Secluded driveway leads you this log cabin w/ plenty of mature trees. Enjoy four-wheeler rides, great gardening areas, cozy firepit sessions, relax on your covered front porch swing and have BBQs on the covered side patio! Spacious living room w/ woodburning fireplace brings you to the great eat-in kitchen. Large mud room w/ walk-out offers plenty storage space, another woodburning fireplace + main floor laundry & dryer hook-up! Main floor master + two bedrooms and a bath make this the perfect log cedar home for you. Partial basement w/ walk-out, add. washer & dryer hook up + extra storage. Planning to build for your family members? You'll have plenty of level ground & fields to do so on this partially fenced, wooded property. This and so much more+++ Hurry, won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $224,900
