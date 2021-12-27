Come check out this newly refurbished home. Complete remodel, everything in this home is brand new and is waiting for you to call it yours. This home offers modern updated kitchen perfect for the Chef or the entertainers, its complete with quartz countertops, all new appliances, decorative lighting and the fold out oversized kitchen window great for entertaining on back patio. Back patio offers colored stamped concrete area great for outdoor entertaining. This home has a carriage house in back yard and offers off street parking accessed from alley. Bedrooms are nicely sized and offer walk-in closets, bathrooms have custom tile and gorgeous fixtures. Water proof flooring throughout makes this home easy to maintain. This home was a complete remodel with all new ROOF, HVAC, ELECTRIC, PLUMBING and all new APPLIANCES. Come check the wall decor made from all the original doors.
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $239,000
-
- Updated
