This Open Floor plan is dreamy! You have always wanted to live in a gated lake community that is not stuffy or pretentious...You've always wanted to have ultimate privacy...A ranch with an open floor plan, separate dining area and loads of windows...Stainless appliances, beautiful, warm cabinets, a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining, a massive Master with double sinks in the Owner's Suite...Cathedral ceilings so that the space is airy and bright...Well, have I got the house for you! The lot backs to trees, no neighbors on either side...peaceful and serene. But you have all the access to the lake you could imagine! Loads of activities in this community, too! Highly sought after area a nd with summer coming, Summer Set is the place to be! Make your appt. to see this one soon, and start living the Dream of Lake Living! Just in time for SUMMER! :-)
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $249,900
