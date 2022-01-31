 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $269,900

Fully renovated home in the heart of De Soto! Brick exterior with Vinyl Cedar Shutters, Updated garage door and new roof and gutters. Large fenced in yard with a great deck and patio for entertaining. Main floor has updated kitchen with Granite countertops, new Stainless appliances, Hardwood flooring, master bedroom and main floor laundry. Upstairs was just finished with a possible 2nd master suite hardwood flooring and new full bathroom. Newer high efficiency HVAC, tankless hot water heater and brand new mini split system installed upstairs this home is extremely efficient! Pull up to amazing curb appeal and you’ll appreciate the quality of this property.

