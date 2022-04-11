3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $278,000

Remember the TV commercial with the line," Wanna get away"? This is it! Look at this rustic 2 story log cabin sitting on 9.3 acres of ground. With a park like yard, birds singing, and deer passing through you will feel like you have gotten away. Yet you are still close enough to town to do everything you need to do. If the power goes out, you will stay warm with 2 wood stoves and a fireplace. There is plenty of space in the large open kitchen/dining area and more space in the living room along with a 1/2 bath. Walking upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs, half is finished for whatever type of room you want to make it. The other half is utility and storage space. And for the messy one in the family that works out in the 30x40 pole barn with concrete floors and electric, you can come in downstairs and clean up in the full bathroom downstairs before coming up to the main floor. Seller wants an As Is Sale with Seller to Do no repairs nor inspections.