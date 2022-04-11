Remember the TV commercial with the line," Wanna get away"? This is it! Look at this rustic 2 story log cabin sitting on 9.3 acres of ground. With a park like yard, birds singing, and deer passing through you will feel like you have gotten away. Yet you are still close enough to town to do everything you need to do. If the power goes out, you will stay warm with 2 wood stoves and a fireplace. There is plenty of space in the large open kitchen/dining area and more space in the living room along with a 1/2 bath. Walking upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs, half is finished for whatever type of room you want to make it. The other half is utility and storage space. And for the messy one in the family that works out in the 30x40 pole barn with concrete floors and electric, you can come in downstairs and clean up in the full bathroom downstairs before coming up to the main floor. Seller wants an As Is Sale with Seller to Do no repairs nor inspections.
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $278,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
West County athletes were gathered on the baseball field at school and on the softball field in Potosi when they received devastating news. As…
A man was shot in Desloge Monday evening after allegedly pointing a rifle at police.
A Washington County man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly chasing down a vehicle and shooting at it because the driver had knocked…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has updated its official report for the Saturday morning crash that took the life of West County High School…
A Bonne Terre woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 in Jefferson County Tuesday.
Even at the young age of 17, Katlynn Newhouse knew that helping others was the right thing to do. She did not need recognition or applause for…
Tuesday was a day of victories for all but one ballot proposal in St. Francois County.
Two area drivers and a passenger were injured in two separate accidents Thursday morning in St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.
An area woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Iron County on Wednesday.
With inflation hitting everyone’s wallets and supply chains being disrupted, businesses and manufacturers are having to deal with profound cha…