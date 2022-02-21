 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $299,900

Looking for a home with acreage? This is it! Secluded yet not very far from the town of Desoto, this 3 bedroom 3 bath hunting and fishing paradise property on 28 Acres has a lot of features; metal roof, luxury vinyl floor through most of the main level, a kitchen with granite countertops, center island, lots of cabinets , stainless steel appliances, main floor laundry, master bedroom suite with double sinks and walk-in closet, main floor living room and family rooms, a walkout finished basement with an additional bathroom and possible 4th bedroom, along with a large rec/game area with a bar. Outside the back of the home is a large covered deck, a covered patio underneath it and above ground pool, and a large cleared area overlooking the valley behind the home. There is also detached building for additional parking that has 4 horse stalls and a tack room! Lake and Big River Access Too!

