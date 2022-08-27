Some upgrades to the property already! Why rent when you can own! Check out this afordable home ready for your personal touches! Property is being sold as is seller is not providing any repiars or inspections. Property is for purchase only.
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $30,000
