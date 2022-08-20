 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $35,000

Some upgrades to the property already! Why rent when you can own! Check out this afordable home ready for your personal touches! Property is being sold as is seller is not providing any repiars or inspections.

